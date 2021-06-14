Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,910 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 11.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM stock opened at $91.93 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

