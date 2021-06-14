Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,978 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

