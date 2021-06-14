Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,982 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $79.95 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

