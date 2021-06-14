Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,935 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,538,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,487 in the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

