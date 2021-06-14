Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.32 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

