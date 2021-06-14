Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

NDP stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

