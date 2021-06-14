Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

