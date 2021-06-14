Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Total Energy Services from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

