Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.