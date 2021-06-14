Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

