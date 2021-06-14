Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $27.38. 44,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,691. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.