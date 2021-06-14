Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TOU. Cormark lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.33.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.77. The company had a trading volume of 964,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,894. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$34.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,130.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.