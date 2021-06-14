Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,359. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.44.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

