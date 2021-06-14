Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

TOU stock traded down C$0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching C$32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.44. The firm has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

