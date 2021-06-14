Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.81.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.75 on Monday, reaching C$32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,359. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.