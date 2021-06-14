Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Town Sports International stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23. Town Sports International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.20.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

