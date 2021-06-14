Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $104,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after acquiring an additional 186,560 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,410. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.66 and a 1-year high of $182.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

