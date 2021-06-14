TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $205,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,984 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.