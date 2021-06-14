Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Short Interest Update

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRCK opened at $2.28 on Monday. Track Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter. Track Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42,997.89%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

