Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $75,098.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.04 or 0.00791074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00084714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.94 or 0.08039455 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.