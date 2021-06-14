Travala.com 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.83 or 0.00007047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $140.25 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00168746 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00187639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.01087262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.70 or 0.99963802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,644,003 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

