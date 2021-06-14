TravelNote (TVNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $20,364.53

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $20,364.53 and $57.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00170009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00186295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.67 or 0.01068109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,415.91 or 0.99842435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

