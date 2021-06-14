TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.