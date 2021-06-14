Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

