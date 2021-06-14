Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Trean Insurance Group worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 212,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,169,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the period. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

TIG opened at $15.03 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $8,198,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.