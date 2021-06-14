TrezarCoin (TZC) Price Down 13.7% This Week

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. TrezarCoin has a total market capitalization of $483,941.28 and approximately $1,424.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,226.60 or 0.99997779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00343729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.40 or 0.00436029 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00832180 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003306 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 254,497,450 coins and its circulating supply is 242,497,450 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

