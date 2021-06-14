Trias Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

