TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

