Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 3646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

TRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$117.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 119,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,793,882.23.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

