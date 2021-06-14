TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of TriMas worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after buying an additional 90,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,442,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TRS opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

