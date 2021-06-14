Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Trinity Industries worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 277,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after buying an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.78 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

