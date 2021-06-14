TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Lindsay Nelson Sells 9,000 Shares

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TRIP opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.29. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.