TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Lindsay Nelson Sells 9,000 Shares

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TRIP opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.29. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
