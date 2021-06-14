TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

