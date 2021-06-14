Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Triple-S Management worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

GTS stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

