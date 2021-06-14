Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR (LON:BOXE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 132 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOXE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox EUR in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BOXE remained flat at $GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,440. Tritax EuroBox EUR has a one year low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.26.

