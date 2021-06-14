TRON Tops One Day Volume of $910.31 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $910.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000906 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001716 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.