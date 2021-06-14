TROY Price Down 3.9% This Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. TROY has a total market cap of $105.87 million and $3.56 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

