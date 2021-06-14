TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $289,464.60 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $289,464.60 and approximately $17,586.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.60 or 0.00787825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.10 or 0.07943900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083230 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

