TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $517,576.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00784873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.77 or 0.07885444 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

