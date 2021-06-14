TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $40.40 million and $8.07 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.00789775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.81 or 0.08010076 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.