Truist Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $124.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $115.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,886. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $109.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

