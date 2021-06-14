Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aziyo Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

AZYO stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd acquired 8,565 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

