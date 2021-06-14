Truist Securities Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $38.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

