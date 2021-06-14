Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 81.2% in May

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $37.67 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

