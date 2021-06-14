TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 32.2% Higher This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $764,693.19 and $5,530.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00037381 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00223608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00033161 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.