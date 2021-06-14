TrustSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.37 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002735 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $97.54 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.60 or 0.00784527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00083011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.36 or 0.07876105 BTC.

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

