TrustVerse Tops 24-Hour Volume of $708,750.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and $708,750.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

