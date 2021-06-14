Trv Gp II LLC Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Trv Gp II LLC cut its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700,000 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics accounts for 42.2% of Trv Gp II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trv Gp II LLC owned about 12.69% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $66,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,052,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,349,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,847,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,375. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

