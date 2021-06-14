Tsai Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 16,072 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000. Spotify Technology comprises 4.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.60. 17,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $177.27 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

