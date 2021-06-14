Tsai Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tsai Capital Corp lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.07. 104,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.50. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.42 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.